Amid contemplation over how Gaza ceasefire talks are going to proceed, US President Trump has said that nobody is expelling any Palestinians from Gaza, which is an evident retreat from his rather prominent previous stance asking to clear out Gaza. Trump made the statement as he replied to a journalist's question during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin at the White House. He had previously said that all Palestinians should be removed from Gaza, at least temporarily, following a peace deal. Speaking alongside Trump, Martin said aid needed to be surged into Gaza as he called for a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages. Trump's switch in stance came as Arab foreign ministers met recently in Qatar with US West Asia envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss the reconstruction plan for Gaza. Watch in for more details!