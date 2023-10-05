AR Rahman files defamation case against surgeons’ association, demands $1 Mln as compensation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has filed a$1 Mln defamation case against the Association of Surgeons India (ASICON) and urged them to issue a public apology in connection with a 2018 concert that never happened. Rahman has accused ASICON of defaming him.

