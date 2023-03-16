Apple Supplier Foxconn wins AirPods Order, plans to set up $200 Million-factory in India: Report

Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn has reportedly won an order to make AirPods in India. The iPhone fame brand may soon have its production in India via Foxconn, the company that is reportedly planning to build a factory in the country to produce these wireless earphones. As per a report, the deal could mean Foxconn becoming an AirPods supplier for the first time. The move that also highlights the key Apple suppliers aim to diversify production away from China.