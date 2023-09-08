Apple devices found to be at risk as it gets hit by Pegasus spyware, says report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Your iPhone may not be safe, digital watchdog groups - Citizen Lab - has found a flaw in Apple devices that lets hackers infect the device with Pegasus spyware. Watch the video to know more.

