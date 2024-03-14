Apple allows developers to sell apps through their own websites
IPhone maker Apple has made a huge concession in the European market...the tech giant will allow software makers to sell apps there..through their own websites or online marketplaces. Previously, the iPhone maker required all software makers to distribute their apps through its app store. The move is meant to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which kicked in last week. What does this mean for the company and for the software makers? We find out in the next report.