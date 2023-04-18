Any Russian use of nukes would be met with 'severe consequences', warns G7 | Details

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations condemned Russia's recent talk of stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus as unacceptable. They also hit out at China and called on Beijing to act as a responsible member of the international community. Japan, Britain, US, Canada, Germany, Italy, France and the EU promised to continue intensifying sanctions on Russia. Diplomats vowed to increase efforts to respond to those offering Moscow arms or other support, warning of severe costs. They also slammed Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. The G7 highlighted that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with consequences. G7 underlined peace and stability in the Taiwan strait are indispensable to global security and prosperity. And without directly mentioning china, the group pledged to step up cooperation against economic coercion. Remember, economic coercion is the practice of weaponising import or export rules for political purposes.