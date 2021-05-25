Antiguan police: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is missing

May 25, 2021, 08:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in connection with ₹14,000 crore PNB loan fraud and money-laundering case, has gone missing in the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda.
