Three weeks since Donald Trump took office, and there's been a barrage of voices criticizing his policies, from local politicians to world leaders to the general public. They all hit out, with the list of issues ranging from immigration crackdowns to the stance on transgenders to his comments on a Gaza takeover plan. Democrats have raised impeachment noises over Trump's idea of Gaza. Big questions have arisen over the Gaza plan, appending the US two-state policy on Gaza and violating international law on forcing people out of Gaza.