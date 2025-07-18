LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 21:44 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 21:44 IST
Anti-Trump protesters hit US streets
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 21:44 IST

Anti-Trump protesters hit US streets

Hundreds of protesters waved the American flag and denounced US President Donald Trump's policies on mass deportations and social welfare cuts.

Trending Topics

trending videos