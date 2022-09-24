Anti-Hijab protests spread to 80 cities in Iran

Following he death of the 22-year-old in Iran, violence has spread over 80 cities in Iran and recently, the protesters clashed with the security forces in some parts of the country. Some women also took off their hijabs and burnt them in bonfires.
