Antarctica sea ice shrinking at alarming pace, scientists call it 'abrupt critical transition'
The depths of Antarctica, earth's frozen south are raising fresh alarms. In a warming climate, meltwater from Antarctica is expected to contribute significantly to rising seas. For third year in a row ice is depleting at a massive rate. Sea ice coverage around the continent has dropped below 2 million square kilometers. Now this threshold has not been breached since satellite measurement started in the year 1979. Watch to know more!