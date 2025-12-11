LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Another Fed Cut, but There is Growing Dissent

Another Fed Cut, but There is Growing Dissent

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 10:49 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 10:49 IST
Another Fed Cut, but There is Growing Dissent
A divided federal reserve cut interest rates for the third straight meeting. Officials also kept their prediction of a single cut in 2026 unchanged.

Trending Topics

trending videos