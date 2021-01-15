Anne Hathaway races to release 'Locked Down' COVID-19 rom-com

Jan 15, 2021
As the rest of the world was shutting down to stave off COVID-19, U.S. star Anne Hathaway found herself starting up a whole new movie project - a rom-com heist caper set in the pandemic still raging around her.
