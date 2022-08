The breakaway Liv Golf series is not 'dead in the water' as once famously claimed by Rory Mcilroy earlier this year and continues to shake up the golfing landscape. Indian ace Anirban Lahiri was unveiled as a LIV Golf player on Tuesday and the 35-year-old will play the Boston invitational later this week. Lahiri spoke to Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo and explained why he felt the time was right to leave the PGA Tour.