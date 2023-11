Former Sri Lankan Captain Angelo Mathews has become the first player in the history of International cricket to be given timed out. The incident happened during Sri Lanka's World Cup match against Bangladesh in Delhi. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a timed-out dismissal and his appeal was upheld. 1996 world cup-winning coach Dav whatmore decodes the dismissal with WION'S Nikhil Mathur.