LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Andrew will not face police action over bodyguard claim

Andrew will not face police action over bodyguard claim

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 19:34 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 19:34 IST
Andrew will not face police action over bodyguard claim
The Metropolitan Police has said it will "take no further action" over claims Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his police protection officer for information on accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Trending Topics

trending videos