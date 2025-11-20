/Andrea Bocelli Gets Argentina's Top Medal: A High Distinction

President Javier Milei honored world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Casa Rosada during the artist’s visit to Buenos Aires. Bocelli, who performed at the iconic Teatro Colón, received the Order of May, one of Argentina’s highest distinctions. In an emotional speech, he said the recognition felt like “a dream” and thanked the country from the Salón Blanco. The meeting highlighted Milei’s interest in culture and Argentina’s tribute to one of classical music’s most celebrated figures.