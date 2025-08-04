LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 11:44 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 11:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh quarry collapse: at least 6 migrant workers dead, CM orders probe
Aug 04, 2025

Andhra Pradesh quarry collapse: at least 6 migrant workers dead, CM orders probe

Six migrant workers from Odisha were killed in a tragic accident at a granite quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Sunday. Andhra CM has now ordered a probe on the tragic incident.

