Published: Aug 11, 2025, 17:59 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 17:59 IST
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 17:59 IST
Ancient stone tools and fossils found on Sulawesi spark mystery over boatless migration
Stone tools dating from 1.04 to 1.48 million years ago have been discovered on Sulawesi, pushing back the timeline of hominin presence on the island. The toolmakers likely crossed the Wallace Line without boats—possibly by drifting on natural rafts of vegetation. The find raises intriguing questions about early human dispersal across deep ocean barriers.