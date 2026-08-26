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Anaya Bangar cleared to play community cricket in Australia

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 21:05 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 21:05 IST
Trans athlete Anaya Bangar has been allowed by Cricket Australia to play community cricket in the country.

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