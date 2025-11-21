LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Analysts Call Thursday's Move As Collapse of AI Ponzi Scheme

Analysts Call Thursday's Move As Collapse of AI Ponzi Scheme

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 23:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 23:08 IST
Analysts Call Thursday's Move As Collapse of AI Ponzi Scheme
Analysts are warning that Thursday’s plunge in AI-related stocks marks the collapse of a modern “AI Ponzi scheme” — suggesting that hype, not fundamentals, fueled recent surges.

Trending Topics

trending videos