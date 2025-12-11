/Amit Shah-Rahul Gandhi Clash In Parliament Over Voter Roll Revision

Published: Dec 11, 2025, 24:19 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 24:19 IST
During the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi engaged in a fiery clash over electoral reforms and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. The confrontation erupted when Gandhi challenged Shah on alleged ‘vote chori’ in Haryana and Bihar. Shah insisted on controlling parliamentary proceedings and accused the Opposition of protecting infiltrators, prompting a walkout by Congress and allies.