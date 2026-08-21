/Amit Shah pushes states to resolve water disputes at Southern Zonal Council Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for faster resolution of long-running inter-state water disputes at the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting. With several southern states locked in disputes over river waters, Shah stressed the need for cooperation and dialogue rather than prolonged legal battles. The meeting also discussed stronger coordination between the Home Ministry and Jal Shakti Ministry, along with a proposal for regular meetings of an inter-state council to address water-sharing issues and other regional concerns.