Amid Omicron threat, COVID-19 cases & deaths surge in US

Dec 12, 2021, 02:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
As the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads its wings in the US, the number of cases and deaths reported a surge in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, average COVID deaths per day have shot up 28%.
Read in App