Published: Jul 18, 2025, 20:14 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 20:14 IST
American rapper Snoop Dogg invests in Swansea City FC
American rapper Snoop Dogg has taken a minority stake in Welsh football club Swansea City, becoming the latest international star investing in UK football.

