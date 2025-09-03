LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /American firms hire over 30,000 people in tech roles

American firms hire over 30,000 people in tech roles

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 18:29 IST
American firms hire over 30,000 people in tech roles
Top American tech giants are expanding their presence in India, hiring over 30,000 people in high-demand technology roles.

Trending Topics

trending videos