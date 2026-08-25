America's visa crackdown hits hard

The Trump administration is advancing two major immigration measures that could significantly impact foreign nationals, especially Indians. Washington is proposing a fee of over $103,000 for certain new H-1B visa petitions, a move that could reshape hiring strategies for U.S. employers and skilled workers alike. At the same time, authorities are reportedly planning to revoke business and tourist visas for thousands of foreigners who have applied for or are seeking asylum in the United States. Together, the measures signal a tougher immigration stance with far-reaching economic and social consequences.