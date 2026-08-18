/America’s debt clock is running faster

America’s national debt is approaching a historic milestone, raising urgent questions about who ultimately bears the cost. When Donald Trump returned to the White House, reducing government waste and cutting the federal deficit became key pillars of his economic agenda. The administration launched DOGE, with ambitious plans to slash spending and improve fiscal discipline. Yet as debt levels continue to climb, economists, investors, and policymakers are debating the long-term consequences for taxpayers, government spending, interest rates, and economic growth.