Amazon: Zoox Opens Autonomous Trials in San Francisco

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 16:38 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 16:38 IST
Amazon's autonomous vehicle division, Zoox, has officially begun offering free robotaxi rides to those on their waitlist, marking a major milestone in the future of urban transportation.

