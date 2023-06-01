Amazon to pay over $30 million for violating privacy
Amazon.com and a subsidiary came to separate multi-million dollar agreements on Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission investigated privacy issues involving homes using the Ring doorbell camera and youngsters utilising the voice assistant Alexa. According to a court document filed in federal court in Seattle, Amazon agreed to pay $25 million to settle claims that it violated children's privacy rights when it refused to delete Alexa recordings at the request of parents and stored them longer than necessary.