Amazon defies inflationary odds with unbeatable deals on Prime Day

US online sales during Amazon.com's Prime Day shopping event rose 6.1% to $12.7 billion from last year, as inflation-hit Americans hunted for discounts on the e-commerce platform. Amazon said over the two-day event, prime members bought more than 375 million items worldwide and saved more than 2.5 billion dollars on several deals, making it the biggest prime day event ever. The average order size rose to 54 dollars from 52 dollars last year.