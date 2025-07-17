LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Heavy Rainfall
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 19:59 IST
Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Heavy Rainfall
Videos Jul 17, 2025, 19:59 IST

Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Heavy Rainfall

A landslide along the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 16) claimed the life of a woman pilgrim and left three others injured.

Trending Topics

trending videos