LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Amarnath Yatra begins: First batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 19:15 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 19:15 IST
Amarnath Yatra begins: First batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 19:15 IST

Amarnath Yatra begins: First batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims under multi-tier security, marking the start of this year's pilgrimage. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos