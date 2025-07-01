LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 19:45 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 19:45 IST
Amarnath Yatra 2025: India's Most Awaited Pilgrimage Begins In July
The pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra this year have been advised to travel along with the convoy of security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued these guidelines for the first time in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Amarnath Yatra is starting from July 3rd, and the next report tells you more.

