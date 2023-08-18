'Alternative sentencing will take the load off the prison system'

The Modi govt wants to revamp India’s judicial system by replacing criminal laws such as the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act which were made during the British era. On August 11, the final day of the monsoon session, three new bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha to address this. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament that the purpose of these three new bills is not to punish but to give justice. Currently, these bills have been sent to the Standing Committee for review. But why was this overhaul needed and what kind of changes have been made to it? Senior Supreme Court advocate Sidharth Luthra explains further.