Allu Arjun has been granted bail in connection with the deadly stampede at a 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad. Watch in to know more!
Allu Arjun Arrested: Telangana Court Grants Interim Bail - What Led To His Arrest?
Advertisment
Allu Arjun has been granted bail in connection with the deadly stampede at a 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad. Watch in to know more!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.