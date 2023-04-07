'All G20 nations want India...': Amitabh Kant says Group of Twenty not a political forum

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture & governance. India holds the presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, speaks to WION.