All eyes on NASA's moon rocket launch; Artemis 1 mission to launch on an uncrewed test flight

Published: Aug 28, 2022, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
NASA to launch Artemis 1 moon rocket and the mission will start on August 29th. NASA's eventual goal is to set up a colony on the moon and the moon mission is test for Mars exploration.
