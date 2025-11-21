/All Eyes on Italy: This Is How the World Cup 2026 Playoff Brackets Look

Published: Nov 21, 2025, 11:38 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 11:38 IST
The World Cup 2026 playoff draw has created major suspense, especially with four-time champion Italy facing a challenging path. Italy will host Northern Ireland in the semifinal, but if they advance, they must play a one-off final away from home against either Wales or Bosnia. With only six World Cup spots left, home-field advantage and single-match pressure could define Italy’s fate. Here’s how the full playoff bracket shapes up.