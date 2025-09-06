/Alien Chunks Trapped Inside Red Planet

Published: Sep 06, 2025, 08:41 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 08:41 IST
Mind-blowing discovery: NASA's Insight seismometer reveals Mars is stuffed with fragments from other worlds destroyed 4.5 billion years ago. 1,319 mars quakes expose how the Red Planet literally ate ancient planets during cosmic collisions. Unlike Earth, Mars' sluggish interior preserved evidence of this planetary cannibalism. Scientists find chunky debris scattered through Mars' mantle while liquid iron core beats at the planet's heart.