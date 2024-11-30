After keeping a low profile since 2020, the founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, visited the company's campus in Hangzhou, China. This marks his first known trip back to his hometown since March of last year, when he visited a school he established. Ma's visit to Alibaba's campus comes at a time when the Chinese government is trying to boost confidence in the country's private sector. Watch in for more details!
Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns To Company's Campus, As China Moves To Boost Business Confidence
