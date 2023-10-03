Albania struggles to control forest fire

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
The Albania coast is battering wildfire. Firefighters are struggling to keep the blaze in control, which, as per the state media has been going on for more than a week. According to authorities, wildfire has burned through 500 hectares of pine forest. Greece has responded by sending two firefighting planes. This summer, searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across southern Europe.

