Albania Appoints World's First Ai Government 'Minister'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 23:07 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 23:07 IST
Albania shocks the world with an AI minister to fight procurement corruption. But can Diella’s code outsmart human scheming, or will the swamp rewrite the rules?

