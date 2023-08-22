Alarming results of glacier retreat due to global warming

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Climate change is no more a battle for the future, rather, it is the present, and it is affecting our lives daily. In the wake of climate change, the once mighty glaciers are melting at an accelerated rate. Extreme weather events have become the new normal.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos