With life returning to normalcy amid restrictions easing down, Bollywood celebrities are also getting back to work. The first actor resume work from the A-listers is our very own Akshay Kumar who has started work on six different TV commercials. Soon after that, Akshay will be leaving for Scotland to start shooting for his forthcoming film 'Bell Bottom'. With Akshay joining back work, it gives hope to almost 400 technicians who have found instant amid coronavirus crisis.