AI's soaring impact on wall street and energy consumption

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The rapid ascent of artificial intelligence is causing waves on wall street and beyond. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is surging, up 26% year-to-date, fueled by the frenzy over AI-related stocks. But this AI revolution comes at a significant cost – energy consumption. Studies from the university of Washington reveal that AI models like ChatGPT can consume an astonishing 1 gigawatt-hour of energy per day, equivalent to the power consumption of 33,000 US households.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos