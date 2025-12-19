LOGIN
Air India Express flight halts during take off, Venkaiah Naidu leaves airport after flight scare

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 24:04 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 24:04 IST
An Air India Express flight was forced to abort takeoff following a technical glitch linked to a runway malfunction, triggering a brief scare.

