Air Canada Strike: Thousands Stranded As Flights Disrupted

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 16:14 IST
An Air Canada strike has left thousands of passengers stranded as flights across the country face major disruptions. Travelers are experiencing delays and cancellations.

