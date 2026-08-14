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AIFF confirms its withdrawl from the FIFA ASEAN cup

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:16 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:16 IST
India have decided to withdraw their name from the inaugural edition of the FIFA ASEAN Cup. The All India Football Federation want to prioritise its high profile friendly against Brazil on October 3.

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