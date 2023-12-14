videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
AI transforms e-commerce by decoding buying behaviours
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 14, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
E-commerce brands are leveraging customer data to create highly personalised experiences by delving into purchasing patterns and understanding consumer data.
trending now
Indian Army rescue 800 tourists in Sikkim amid heavy snowfall, stranded tourists move to safer areas
AI transforms e-commerce by decoding buying behaviours
China: Scientists develop powerful hydrogen therapy that could reverse ageing
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to exchange prisoners of war, takes place in Azerbaijan's border region
Biden impeachment inquiry: Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden faces two Federal indictment | World DNA
recommended videos
Parliament security breach: Committee to probe into breach in Lok Sabha on attack anniversary
Tesla faces largest-ever recall over autopilot safety concerns | World DNA
UN recognises need for reform within security council; UN facing a crisis of credibility, says India
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Hungary has no reason to block Ukraine's EU membership
Israel-Hamas war: Houthis attack oil tanker from India in Red Sea, was headed from Mangalore
recommended videos
Parliament security breach: Committee to probe into breach in Lok Sabha on attack anniversary
Tesla faces largest-ever recall over autopilot safety concerns | World DNA
UN recognises need for reform within security council; UN facing a crisis of credibility, says India
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Hungary has no reason to block Ukraine's EU membership